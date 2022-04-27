Goodyear teen killed by hit-and-run driver remembered by community, his father pleads for justice

13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike home from school when he was hit and killed by a driver. That driver left the scene and is still on the run.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — At 182nd and San Gabriel drives, flowers, a flag, stuffed animals and candles are grouped together.

This growing memorial marks the spot where someone’s life was taken Tuesday.

“It’s a shame that something like this had to happen,” Marie Trujillo said.

The items are grief made tangible, mourning the loss of 13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso.

“I feel for his family,” Trujillo said. “I really do.”

Goodyear police said the 8th grader was riding his bike home from Estrella Mountain Elementary.

A truck hit Dylan and he later died at the hospital. However, the driver left the scene.

“I’m still in shock he died so suddenly,” Frederick Buensuceso, Dylan’s father, said.

It was 13 years of life taken from Frederick’s son.

“His potential was cut way short,” Frederick said. “He wanted to be a medical doctor, we discussed it all the time.”

Frederick said his son was outgoing, popular at school and had a sense of humor. On top of it all; he was smart too.

“He knew the value of education and he worked hard,” Frederick said. “I can’t believe he’s gone.”

The driver in a white, full-size Ford pickup truck is gone too.

“I was even more flabbergasted that somebody could just walk away from killing a child,” Frederick said.

Frederick said he’s now asking for anyone to think of the someone he lost.

“It’s one of the worst things that a parent could go through to bury his child,” Frederick said. “I’m just urging everybody if you see somebody, don’t hesitate to call.”

Right now, Goodyear police said they’re looking for a white, full-size Ford pickup truck in connection to the hit-and-run that took Dylan’s life. The truck is believed to be damaged on the right front headlight.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male wearing a long sleeve orange shirt. There may have been other passengers in the vehicle, according to police.

To the driver, Frederick is asking he turn himself in.

“Turn yourself in you must have kids,” Frederick said. “I know you made a mistake, but you got to own up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

