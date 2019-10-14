PHOENIX — A man was arrested after being found unconscious after overdosing on what police described as a pain pill, according to the police report. The man's son was in the car at the time, police said.

Police responded to a call of an injured person near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road on Friday at about 4:20 p.m.

When officers found Jaime Lopez, 31, passed out on the north side of a parking lot with the door of his vehicle open, the report reads.

According to the report, he was unresponsive and looked very pale. An officer administered two doses of Narcan, and Lopez began to gargle.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the scene, the report reads that when they arrived, they administered two more doses of Narcan and Lopez started to become conscious and responsive.

A blue pill was also found in the floorboard of the driver’s side seat, according to the report.

Lopez admitted to police to have snorted a blue pill using a straw at about 11 a.m., according to the report.

He told officers he bought two pills from a friend and without a prescription, the report reads.

Officers were not able to test the pill, but they identify it as oxycodone hydrochloride, the report reads.

According to the report, Lopez admitted to officers to have a history of substance abuse with Percocet.

Lopez was booked into 4th Avenue Jail and faces charges including one count for possession of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernal and child abuse.

Police did not say how old Lopez’s son is.