Fatal Tempe house fire ruled 'not accidental,' officials say

Tempe Fire and Medical Department officials said that video evidence showed that there is no outstanding suspects related to the investigation.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe Fire and Medical Department officials provided an update on the fatal house fire where two dead women were found, saying that the fire was not an accident.

Officials said that an "accelerant," or a substance that speeds up a fire, was found inside of the home. The fire reportedly originated from the ignition of the accelerant.

Video and surveillance evidence from the scene has led officials to determine that no additional people were involved in the fire, the department said.

Crews from the Tempe department, as well as the Guadalupe and Phoenix fire departments, responded to reports of the fire near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Priest Drive early Monday morning, firefighters said.

The fire was reportedly coming out of all the home's windows upon arrival, and firefighters decided to spray water into the home from the outside.

Tempe officials ruled out natural gas as a cause, according to Tempe Fire. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Officials have not yet released the following information:

Identities of the bodies found after the fire

The cause of death of the bodies

