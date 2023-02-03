Man dead, 4 children in 'extremely critical condition' after Phoenix condo fire

The man did not survive his injuries, and the three boys and one girl were transported to a local children's hospital.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and four children are in critical condition after a late-night condo fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters found the condo full of smoke with flames coming from the windows after arriving at the scene near 35th and Northern avenues around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the department said.

They found the man and children during their search of the condo after extinguishing the flames, firefighters said. The man died from his injuries on-scene, and the three boys and one girl were transported to a local children's hospital in "extremely critical condition."

None of the victims' names have been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Phoenix Police Department has taken over the investigation of the fire.

Home fire prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”