PHOENIX — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 10 involving a pedestrian.

The crash has closed westbound I-10 from 91st Avenue to the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on I-10 just before the Loop 101 interchange. Authorities say for some unknown reason a person got out of a vehicle that had stopped on the interstate and began to run across the lanes. The person was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.

Both drivers involved stayed at the scene. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

Investigators have not been able to identify the person yet.

The area is expected to be closed for about three hours.

You can find more information on ADOT’s website.