Police: No signs of impairment found in fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Police said that the 'fatal accident' happened near Greenway Rd. and 31st Street.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

One woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near 31st Street and Greenway Road. Police said that the crash was an accident, and found that impairment wasn't a factor.

Details are scarce at this time, but a police spokesman said that the woman was crossing midblock, and the vehicle was traveling eastward.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and authorities have not yet offered her identity.

Police said that they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and no signs of impairment were found. Officials described the crash as a "fatal accident."

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more details.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

