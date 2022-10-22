x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Police: No signs of impairment found in fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Police said that the 'fatal accident' happened near Greenway Rd. and 31st Street.

More Videos

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

One woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near 31st Street and Greenway Road. Police said that the crash was an accident, and found that impairment wasn't a factor.

Details are scarce at this time, but a police spokesman said that the woman was crossing midblock, and the vehicle was traveling eastward.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and authorities have not yet offered her identity.

Police said that they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and no signs of impairment were found. Officials described the crash as a "fatal accident."

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more details.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

RELATED: Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?

RELATED: Police: 2 dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out