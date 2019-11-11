SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a car and motorcycle crash in the intersection of 64th Street and Thomas Road, officials said.

Scottsdale PD added the motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are currently in the early stages of the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

According to Scottsdale police, the intersection of 64th Street and Thomas Road will be closed for several hours.

We will share more information as it becomes available.

