Man dies, 2 others injured in house fire in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has died and two women were injured in a house fire in West Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to the home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road after getting reports of smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters said when crews arrived, they searched the house and found three people inside.

Crews said two adult women were pulled from the fire and transported to the hospital in stable condition. An adult male was also found, but did not survive, firefighters said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

