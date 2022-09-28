Woman and dog found dead after house fire in Tempe

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman and her dog were found dead at a residence in Tempe Wednesday morning. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue and Mesa Fire and Medical responded to the fire at a four-plex near University and McClintock drives.

On scene, crews found a fire in the bedroom of one of the units of the conjoined homes, and quickly extinguished the blaze. Officials with the fire department said the fire didn't spread beyond the initial bedroom.

While searching the scene, responders found the woman and her dog dead in the bedroom where the fire began, officials said.

"The fire appears to be contained to the bedroom. In fact, the mattress is the most consumed item in the bedroom at this point," said Tempe firefighter David Fabok.

Police identified the woman as Nicole Bryden.

Bryden's sister Angela Huckaby told 12News she is devastated over the loss of her sister.

"She was a loving, caring person. Truly adored her kids, and she truly adored all her friends and her family. Charismatic, outgoing, loving, giving, she'd give you the shirt off her back. I want them to remember her that way."

No other injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

"Came outside and saw some white smoke. When I came out and walked down the street, firetrucks were already on the street. But more trucks were arriving at that point in time, a couple of ladder trucks. But once I saw them put up the yellow tape, that's where I got concerned because usually at that point in time, it's something serious, and it's just really sad to hear someone lost their life today," said neighbor Edward Middleton.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

"We want to figure out how this happened, why this happened's always a tragedy when you lose somebody, a fire when you lose somebody period, but especially in this situation, she was a mother, you know, it's a sad situation we want to bring some closure to this," said Fabok.

