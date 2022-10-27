Woman dies after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-10

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
A semi-truck driver reportedly rear-ended a 2015 Dodge Dart while driving on I-10 near 67th Avenue, DPS said. The collision caused the car driver to lose control and get hit by a second semi-truck.
Around 2 a.m., the woman driving the Dodge was reportedly driving in the slow lane on eastbound I-10 with her hazard lights on. According to DPS, witnesses a semi-truck struck the car from behind pushing it into another semi.
The car then burst into flames, killing the woman who was unable to escape, troopers said. Officials have not yet released the identity of the woman involved in the fatal crash.
DPS said the driver of the semi was initially taken into custody on suspicion of impairment, but no arrests have been made.
ADOT initially closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 67th Avenue while authorities investigated the scene. The eastbound lanes have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.
Latest Arizona news
Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.