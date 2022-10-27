Woman dies after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-10

The crash caused a vehicle to burst into flames, killing the occupant who was unable to escape, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

A semi-truck driver reportedly rear-ended a 2015 Dodge Dart while driving on I-10 near 67th Avenue, DPS said. The collision caused the car driver to lose control and get hit by a second semi-truck.

Around 2 a.m., the woman driving the Dodge was reportedly driving in the slow lane on eastbound I-10 with her hazard lights on. According to DPS, witnesses a semi-truck struck the car from behind pushing it into another semi.

The car then burst into flames, killing the woman who was unable to escape, troopers said. Officials have not yet released the identity of the woman involved in the fatal crash.

DPS said the driver of the semi was initially taken into custody on suspicion of impairment, but no arrests have been made.

ADOT initially closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 67th Avenue while authorities investigated the scene. The eastbound lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

