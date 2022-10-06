1 dead, 3 injured on State Route 24 in Mesa

The eastbound lanes of State Route 24 are closed due to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.

Mesa fire said a total of 5 patients were involved, four from the SUV and one from the crane truck.

All four occupants of the SUV were extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the person who died was riding in the crossover SUV.

The collision occurred in the intersection, but the wreckage ended up on SR-24.

The eastbound lanes of State Route 24 are closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

State Route 24 eastbound after Williams Field: A crash is blocking the right lane.#SR24 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OzK4S0Ux3E — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous