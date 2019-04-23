PHOENIX — One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital following a crash in Glendale that knocked over a utility pole.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the crash just after 5 a.m. near 75th and Orangewood avenues.

Police say a car struck a utility pole and caused power lines to fall across the intersection.

Two people were inside the car. According to police, a female passenger was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash.