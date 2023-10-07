Fatal crash involving wrong-way vehicle in North Phoenix

Southbound interstate 17 is closed in the area of Dove Valley and there is no approximate time to reopen, authorities say.

PHOENIX — A wrong-way vehicle was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 17, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 early Saturday morning. The vehicle driving the wrong direction then crashed into another vehicle, killing one person. Two other serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of I-17 are closed in the area of Dove Valley and it is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

The identity of the person killed was not released, as well as the identities of the other people involved in the crash.

