1 dead, 2 injured in ambulance crash on SR-87 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities say a fatal collision involving an ambulance has shut down State Route 87 in both directions in West Mesa.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the ambulance's driver has died and another paramedic aboard is seriously injured after a collision involving a semi-trailer. No patients were aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash, DPS said.
The driver of the semi-trailer sustained minor injuries.
DPS said the ambulance was attempting to pull out from a side street when it was hit by the semi.
Closures can be expected between Gilbert and McDowell roads in Mesa, said the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes.
This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.