1 dead, 2 injured in ambulance crash on SR-87 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities say a fatal collision involving an ambulance has shut down State Route 87 in both directions in West Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the ambulance's driver has died and another paramedic aboard is seriously injured after a collision involving a semi-trailer. No patients were aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash, DPS said.

The driver of the semi-trailer sustained minor injuries.

DPS said the ambulance was attempting to pull out from a side street when it was hit by the semi.

Closures can be expected between Gilbert and McDowell roads in Mesa, said the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions due to a crash north of McDowell Road.



The northbound lanes are closed at McDowell. The southbound lanes are closed at Gilbert Road.



Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.#phxtraffic #SR87 pic.twitter.com/5jJTGLE4wY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 8, 2022

