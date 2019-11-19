One woman is dead and another woman was injured in a crash early Tuesday morning in Glendale.

The injured woman, who police said is pregnant, was taken to a local hospital. Police said the extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The crash happened near Grand and Missouri avenues. The crash, police said, involved two vehicles.

According to Glendale PD, Grand Avenues will be closed for at least a few hours through the morning southeast at 51st Avenues and Bethany Home Road and northwest at 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.