MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead following multi-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon near Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, Mesa police said.

Up to eight vehicles and a school bus was involved in the collision. Mesa police said a student was aboard the school bus at the time but was not injured.

The entire intersection has been shut down as police continue to investigate the collision.

The identity of the deceased person has not been disclosed.