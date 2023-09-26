x
Valley

2 dead after car crash ends on Glendale high school grounds

A crash between two vehicles near 47th and Northern avenues ended with both people in one of the cars dead, police said. No one at the school was hurt.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man and a woman are dead after an early morning car crash in Glendale ended on Apollo High School grounds Tuesday morning. The school was not open at the time, and no students were hurt.

Glendale police officers were called to the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues around 4:10 a.m. for reports of a crash between two vehicles.

One vehicle, occupied by an as-of-now unidentified man and woman crashed into a fence on school property. Authorities pronounced both of them dead after the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Northern Avenue will be closed from 43rd to 51st avenues for some time, police added.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

   

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

