PHOENIX — Family and friends will lay firefighter Brian Beck Jr. to rest Thursday morning.

Beck was 31 years old when he died of cancer linked to his job.

"All the Phoenix firefighters that talk about Brian Beck will tell you he's an amazing guy," said Bryan Jeffries, president of Professional Firefighters of Arizona. "He has an amazing family and spoke about them all the time."

That family includes a wife and three children.

You could say firefighting was in Beck's blood. He was a third-generation firefighter.

PREVIOUSLY: 3rd-generation Phoenix firefighter dies of occupational cancer

Sadly, Beck is the third firefighter in the Valley to die from job-related cancer so far this year.

Just last month, Mesa Fire Department lost Nikki Sullivan to breast cancer, and in January, Phoenix Fire Department lost Rick Telles.

Jeffries calls the rate of firefighters dying from cancer an 'epidemic'.

"There's no doubt more of these cases are coming up," said Jeffries. "If you look around, most of the things furnishings in home, furnishings in business all are derived from chemicals. When they burn off, they put off toxic chemicals which we are exposed to on a day-to-day basis."

Arizona recently passed a bill that provides workers comp coverage for some specific cancers firefighters are contracting.

"It helps to know that when you do get ill, at least you have some insurance coverage to pay the bills while you try to take care of your family," said Jeffries.

RELATED: An inside look at how Phoenix firefighters handle the risks of the job

But, it doesn't make the loss of a family member any less painful.

The memorial for Beck is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Christ of the Valley Church in North Phoenix.

It is open to the public.

Southbound Interstate 17 will also be restricted from about 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the procession.

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all the flags in Arizona to be flown at half-staff Thursday.;