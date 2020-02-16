PHOENIX — A family is still searching for answers almost four years after a woman driving on SR-51 was shot and killed in 2016.

It was September 7, 2016, around 7 p.m. when Dinya Farmer placed a 911 call. Transcripts show she believed three Hispanic men in a white truck were following her from 7th Avenue and Broadway.

"I mean you can hear it in the transcripts that she was just scared," Taylor Farmer, Dinya's oldest daughter, said. "It's just so sad. "

When Dinya got to the 51 and Thomas, she was shot and killed.

"You kind of have this idea in your mind like, 'Okay, it's going to get solved, it's happening. The detectives, we trust them and they're doing their jobs,' and then it's almost four years later and there's nothing," Taylor Farmer said.

Taylor and her family have been left with little answers and without Dinya.

"She was the best person I knew I just wish that whoever did this would have known that," Taylor Farmer said. "They took all of our time that was left."

Taylor is now asking for people to think back to September 7, 2016, to help bring justice for her mother.

"This is my life, this is what I deal with every day and I just would hope that somebody somewhere would just say something," Taylor said.

There is a reward in Dinya Farmer's case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

