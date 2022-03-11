Valley family seeks answers in shooting death of 27-year-old

The victim had just gotten off work when he was found in his car with a fatal gunshot wound in west Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a man in his car on Sunday in west Phoenix.

His family, struggling to cope with the loss, tells 12News they hope someone with information will soon come forward.

"It's been a nightmare," said Leonarda Mota, the victim's mother. "Sometimes I want to run and scream because I need my son."

Near the corner of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road sits a sign that says "Leo."

The spot marks where 27-year-old Leonel Pineda Valdez took his last breath. His family said they still don't entirely know what happened.

"Somebody killed my brother," said Danitza Pineda. "I just had a feeling something bad happened. When I saw it on the news that somebody passed away at 67th and Thomas, something in my heart told me it was him."

On Oct. 30, Pineda was on his way home from work and was last seen near a group of people near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix police said witnesses then heard multiple gunshots, and saw Leonel's car cross over 67th Avenue and hit a shopping center wall.

When officers arrived, Leonel was found inside his car with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities said a group of people in a dark-colored sedan was seen near him in a parking lot moments before Leonel crashed his vehicle across the street.

"I want to know," said Mota. "I want to know what happened and why. And I'm pleading for people to come forward. He didn't deserve this the way he got killed."

Leonel's family said he battled addiction, but he was still an uncle, brother, son, and soon-to-be husband, who spent most days with his family.

"He was trying to get out of that," said Pineda. "He was working, he was doing everything he was supposed to do to get out of that. We always tried to help him."

As they try and figure out how to say goodbye, the family asks anyone with information to come forward. That way, they can find a bit of peace during this difficult time.

"He was a good person," Pineda added.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 reward for anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can report information anonymously at 480-WITNESS.

His family is also trying to raise funds for his burial. They are hosting a car wash this Saturday at 3202 East McDowell Road, and on Sunday at 2424 East McDowell Road.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.