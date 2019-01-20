A woman has been missing from her Mesa neighborhood for nearly a week. Now family, police, and co-workers are gathering to search for her.

Valarie "Val" Fairchild was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday in her neighborhood south of Main Street between Power and Sossaman roads.

Fairchild is 60 years old, 5-feet-6-inches tall, last seen wearing a black leather coat and dark pants. She has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 130 pounds.

Fairchild does not have a vehicle with her so she is likely on foot.

Contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211 if you have information on her whereabouts.

She is a long-time executive at Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Her family and volunteers from Earnhardt Auto Centers are gathering Sunday to search for her and spread flyers door to door in the area. They're meeting at 9 a.m. in the Demin and Diamonds parking lot at Sossaman Road and Main Street.