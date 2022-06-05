Where is Roberta 'Bobbie' Braden? Family searches for missing 80-year-old last seen near South Mountain

The family says she has dementia and also answers to 'Bobbie.'

PHOENIX — Family and friends are searching for 80-year-old Roberta Braden who went for a walk on May 1 and never came home.

The family said she has dementia and also answers to 'Bobbie.'

Phoenix Police said she was last seen in the area of 31st Way and East Caldwell Street wearing a golf shirt, possibly cheetah print, dark pants and white shoes.

She is 5’6, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The family said someone reported seeing Roberta at the top of Javelina Trailhead near Ridgeline around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night.

“We were blown away because she doesn’t go hiking," said Roberta's son Justin Powell. "Somehow she got disoriented and ended up on South Mountain.”

Volunteers have been searching the trails and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Everything that I’m doing now is just to focus and to search as much as I can and to look at every neighborhood that I can and try to find her," said her son Derek, who lives in Los Angeles. "The worry and the anxiety can wait until later. Right now, it’s just focus and hope.”

A $5,000 reward has been established.

Anyone with information on Roberta "Bobbie" Braden's whereabouts is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 623-295-9827 or email daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

