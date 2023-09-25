'Always there to help': Family remembers Mesa hero killed in Loop 202 crash

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 34-year-old Doug Hunt was hit and killed by a car while trying to help others on Sunday.

MESA, Ariz. — The family of the Mesa man killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 early Sunday morning said he died while doing what he loved-- helping others.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a car hit and killed 34-year-old Doug Hunt while he was helping people hurt in an earlier crash.

"Everybody loved Doug," John Hunt, his father, told 12News.

Family said Doug Hunt carried something special with him wherever he went.

"I think it was something he was born with," John Hunt said. "He just always had that sparkle in his eye."

They said he was a loving son, brother, and uncle to six nieces and nephews.

He was also loved around the world. John Hunt said his son made friends wherever he went, including on a mission trip to South Korea.

“What’s amazing is he just had so many friends, probably 1,000 friends," John Hunt said. "He just was outgoing with everybody and everybody’s favorite.”

John Hunt said his son would do anything to serve those he loved, and even strangers.

While going through his son's belongings on Monday, John Hunt found dozens of thank you letters addressed to Doug Hunt.

He said not a single one came as a surprise.

“He was a great humanitarian. He was always giving. He was always there for you. Anybody could call him anytime. He was always there to serve," John Hunt said. "In fact, that’s what he was doing when he lost his life. If somebody was on the side of the road, distressed, he was always there to help them.”

DPS said the crash started on Interstate 17, where a driver hit another car and drove off.

That driver was involved in another crash on the Loop 202 heading eastbound near 32nd Street, according to DPS.

Doug Hunt and his friend pulled over to help, and that's when DPS said another car crashed into Doug Hunt.

Doug Hunt was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Absolute tragedy to hear that the one person that was the main victim in this is the person who was completely uninvolved and stopped just to assist," Sgt. Eric Andrews, a DPS public information officer, told 12News.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"He always did what was right," John Hunt said.

The Hunt family finds peace in knowing their son's giving spirit possibly saved others on the road this weekend.

“I imagined he saved that young woman, mother, and that baby that morning," John Hunt said. "To him, I’m sure it was worth it. We’re going to miss him a lot.”

The crashes are still under investigation.

DPS said its initial investigation was passed along to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

