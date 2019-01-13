PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved murder case and the victim’s family is raising the stakes.

The family of Joshua Harber has increased the Silent Witness reward to $20,000.

“I want to know – does this guy get to celebrate his birthday with his mother? I take my flowers that I get for Mother’s Day and I take them to the cemetery,” said Josh's mom Cindy.

Cindy wants answers. She wants to know who killed her 24-year-old son Josh 17 years ago.

“I want to know why. I want to know what reason there was behind this,” she said.

Josh was shot in June of 2002. Police say he walked outside what used to be a biker bar near the corner of 17th Avenue and Bell Road when a white man in a black leather coat pulled out a gun and shot him. Then suspect then took off in a red Honda.

“The description was pretty vague. What we’re hoping is that somebody who was in that area outside the bar, in the area driving by, has that critical piece of information that we don’t have,” said Sgt. James Rothschild of the Phoenix Police Department.

His mom admits Josh was a new member of the Hells Angels– the notorious biker gang. Regardless, she says, her son didn’t deserve to die.

“I know that Josh had a past. And I know that was a target, but nobody has the right to take a life. Nobody had the right to take Josh away from us,” Cindy said.

The new $20,000 reward far exceeds that of the typical cold case in the Silent Witness database, police said.

“It’s the family that’s taken that money, put it into an account and said, ‘I want this to go to that reward.’ That’s how seriously this family wants to at least get the gift of an arrest," Rothschild said.

“His father upped the ante in hopes that maybe time’s gone on and maybe people weren’t afraid to talk," Cindy said. "We loved him. He was our heart just like the rest of our kids are but we want an answer. I want to see a face."

Anyone with information on the case can remain anonymous by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or online at SilentWitness.org. Those with information that leads to an arrest may claim the reward.