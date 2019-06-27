TEMPE, Ariz. — Two months after a hit-and-run driver critically injured a mother and her 3-year-old son in Tempe, the family is healing but the driver is still on the loose.

Danelle Hammis was crossing Del Rio Drive near South Mill Avenue in Tempe on April 14th with her husband and her son Charlie when a man driving a four-door sedan ran the three of them down.

Hammis believes it was intentional.

PREVIOUSLY: Toddler has critical injuries, woman seriously hurt after crash in Tempe

"I thought, 'Maybe he knows us or is coming to say something to us,' and then he hit his gas, plows us over, and speeds off of the street as fast as he could," Hammis said Thursday.

Danette went over the hood of the vehicle. Charlie went under it and suffered injuries to his head, neck, and face among others.

Charlie is still in a neck brace and has visible scars on his face. Danette said she made eye contact with the suspect, which allowed her to give a description that led to a police sketch of the driver.

"He should turn himself in. Absolutely he should turn himself in," Hammis said.

"If you're any type of human being with any sort of remorse, you should turn yourself in."

Adding to the concern about the case, Del Rio Drive ends in a cul-de-sac, and Hammis says the driver was leaving the cul-de-sac and heading for South Mill Avenue.

The family believes the driver knows someone on their street. That possibility has them considering moving away from the area.

"I think about that every day," Hammis said.

A $10,000 reward awaits anyone with information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Tempe Police Department.