'We're not going to stop looking': Missing 14-year-old last seen in Glendale area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande family is frantically searching for their 14-year-old daughter who’s been missing since last week.

Police confirm there’s an open case for Karleigh Cardenas, who was last seen in Glendale, 60 miles away from her family’s home in Pinal County.

Her family has been walking and driving around this neighborhood the past several days trying to find her. And they recently started a social media campaign to get her picture out there.

One of the last places the teen was seen was at the Popeyes on 59th and Northern avenues in Glendale, according to Casa Grande police. It’s possible she could still be in the area.

She was reported missing on August 29, according to Casa Grande police. They’re investigating the case as a juvenile runaway. The details aren’t clear yet why Karleigh left her home, how she got to Glendale, or whether she’s with anybody now.

"We just want her to know if she can hear us that we love her so much and we just want her to return safely," said her mother, Joelle Cardenas, who spoke out with 12News Monday. "We're not going to stop looking for her until we find her."

"Someone around here knows something," added her dad, Shaun Cardenas.

Karleigh’s family is now offering a $7,500 reward for anyone who can help find her. They say you can reach out to Silent Witness, local police or their private investigator with Mayhem Solutions Group if you have a tip.