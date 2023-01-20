Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

The next desert search for Daniel Robinson is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 18.

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021.

David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.

David has had to scale back the search for his son because of limited funds. A gofundme for Daniel’s search has raised more than $326,000. The next desert search is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 18.

Buckeye police said the investigation is active. Most recently, detectives have been using technology to develop a clearer picture of Daniel’s activities leading up to his disappearance. These updates are communicated with Daniel’s family regularly, according to police.

David said the Tempe Police Department did forensics on Daniel’s electronics and he’s waiting for the report.

“Still devastating for me and my family we still find it really rough. As you know we couldn’t see Daniel during Thanksgiving holiday, through Christmas break, as well as bringing in the New Year," David said.

David said he’s asked the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to perform forensics on Daniel’s Jeep. It was found flipped on its side in the desert by a rancher in July 2021. David believes the forensics will help find valuable clues in his son’s disappearance.

MCSO said they reached out to the Buckeye Police Department, the investigating agency, and offered their resources. However, since MCSO is not the investigating agency, all decisions, investigative methods and requests for assistance, have to come directly from the investigation agency, which is Buckeye police, MCSO said.

Robinson said he’s planning a protest at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the weekend of Feb. 25, if no action is taken prior for forensics on Daniel’s vehicle.

