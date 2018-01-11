PHOENIX — They've been in business since the 1940s, but this is the last Halloween for Easley's Fun Shop in Phoenix.

The iconic costume store has celebrated its last Halloween season.

The announcement that the family business was coming to an end after 72 years was made back in April.

12 News stopped by as last-second shoppers got their costumes—and the Easley family said goodbye to a tradition.

"I'm heartbroken that they're not going to be around anymore ... 'cause they're pretty cool," said shopper Adrian Brown.

"I came as a giant dog; I rented the costume here. They were great to select from—a lot of choices, a lot of diversity. Anything that you could basically be creative with, you could find at the store," remembered shopper Howard Spielberg.

"I was crushed, man. I've been coming here for so many years. It's hard to believe that this time next year, this place won't be here; it'll just be another memory," said another shopper, Raul Candia.

The store was open until 6 p.m. on Halloween night. And if you have ideas for next year, they'll be open until the end of December.