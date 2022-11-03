'It’s not right to take someone’s life like that': Family of teen shot to death in Phoenix makes emotional plea for help

Phoenix police said Kassandra Cisneros was shot last month near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Police are continuing to search for whoever shot and killed a Phoenix teen in February.

Kassandra Cisneros was shot last month near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road, she later died.

“As you see her right here,” Her sister, Norma Alvarez said as she points to a photo of Cisneros, said, “Her smile was contagious.”

Now, her family is coming forward in hopes of finding whoever took her life on February 6.

Police said Cisneros and her co-worker were driving together when they were both shot. Her coworker survived, but Cisneros died.

Alvarez described her sister as a high school senior, with dreams of going into cosmetology and a loving aunt.



“Somebody that didn’t make it to her 18th birthday, somebody that didn’t get to graduate,” Alvarez said. “They took her too fast and too young.”

Police said they are still looking into if the shooting was random, or targeted at Cisneros or the 18-year-old coworker with her.

While answers won’t heal, it’s justice that Cisneros’s family is seeking.

“She deserves it. She really does, she was taken too young,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez is asking for anyone with information to come forward, and share information with Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

“It’s not right to take someone’s life like that,” Alvarez said. “Especially being so young. It’s unacceptable.”

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

