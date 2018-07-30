PHOENIX — It's been one week since a 26-year old Valley man was found shot in the back of the head on a sidewalk near 51st Avenue and Indian school Road.

The case is still under investigation and the suspect is still wanted.

Matthew Groves’ mother, grandmother and aunt are grieving and asking the person or people responsible to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website. You could earn a cash-reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.

© 2018 KPNX