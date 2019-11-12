For 15 years, Ben Willer says, he and his husband Scott Isaacson started their days the same way.

"I can’t think of any day where there wasn’t a kiss on the cheek and a 'Have a good day.'"

But Monday, that all changed when Scott was shot and killed at work.

Glendale Police responded to Integrity Staffing Solutions located near Camelback Road and 95th Avenue around 9:30 that morning.

Police say 40-year-old Julius Grant, a former employee of Integrity Staffing Solutions, was upset over a pay issue. Grant went to the location and after pacing around outside, he entered an office where Isaacson was meeting with two other employees.

Grant broke up the meeting and without any argument, he shot Isaacson multiple times, police say. Grant then fled the business.

"Why would you bring a firearm to a business? Why did you think it was okay to ruin so many people’s lives?" Willer asked.

PREVIOUSLY: Police ID victim, suspect in deadly Glendale temp agency shooting

Police apprehended Grant after locating him in his vehicle. They say Grant showed a handgun out of an open window, causing one Glendale police detective to fire.

Grant was shot in the arm and hand through the door and was taken to the hospital. He's been booked on first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

"I don’t care what his excuse is," Willer said. "He took the life of my husband for no reason."

Despite how hard it's been, Willer agreed to share Isaacson's memory, so people would remember him for the kind of person he was, not just a victim.

"Anybody that met Scott immediately loved him," Willer said. "I probably fell in love with him on our first date."

Over the years, they've built many memories, from vacations in Mexico to milestone birthdays. Willer said Isaacson turned 50 over the summer.

RELATED: Glendale PD: Former employee suspected of shooting man at temp agency

"So many fun times and so joyous and I’m sad I’m not going to have any more of those memories," Willer said.

Willer said he wants Isaacson to be remembered for the kind and loving person he was. He added the impact Isaacson had on his community was clear.

"I hope that the last things that went through his mind were of his family and how much we loved him. I hope he didn’t suffer at all. He didn’t know what was going on. I hope he knows how much we all loved him and how much he’s going to be missed."

Willer said that Isaacson was the main provider for the family and they've set up a GoFundMe to help with the family's expenses going forward. You can help his family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scott-isaacson-memorial