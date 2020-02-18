PHOENIX — A family is in mourning after three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Interstate 10 near Riggs Road on Sunday morning.

Among the victims is a father of two, 27-year old Jacob Morales. He was in one of the vehicles hit head-on.

A separate driver, 49-year old Eva Michelle Sanchez, and the driver police say is responsible, 71-year old Cornel Ard, also died in the crash.

Morales' family remembering him as a kind-hearted father, son and brother.

"Jacob was the most loving person you could ever meet," his parents, Consuelo and Michael Allen said. "We're all going to miss him and it's going to be hard for everybody, everybody that loved him and hung out with him and worked with him. It's going to be hard for our family."

DPS troopers say Ard, who they say dealt with mental health issues, was going the wrong way and caused the crash.

"The driver tried to avoid him; the man ran into him still," Consuelo said.

Now all the family is left with are memories of a man who made everyone feel loved.

"He had the best strong solid hugs, and them hugs told you how much he loved you and how much he loved being around everybody," she added.

There are two GoFundMe pages set up for the victims of the accident including Jacob Morales.

The second is for Morales' girlfriend and her dad, who were also injured in the crash.

