One month after 17-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver, family asks for information

Erin Covarrubias' mother and grandmother are pleading for any answers surrounding her tragic death.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — The family members of Erin Covarrubias, 17, are sharing her story for the first time since her hit-and-run death exactly one month ago in Tolleson.

They have been hoping for new leads and answers for closure surrounding her sudden and tragic death.

“When we were given back her clothing from the detectives, one of her shoes was split wide open from the force of her being thrown,” said Erin's grandmother, Roberta Bazaldua.

The accident happened when she was walking near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road to meet a friend. She was just a mile from her home.

“What we do know is she was struck in such a way that she was taken instantly so there’s no way that somebody did this and didn’t know, she was taken straight out of her body instantly,” Erin’s mother Denise said.

Police have still not made any arrests and there are no current leads for suspects.

Every day without answers is more time for Denise and Roberta, along with the rest of their family, to try and piece together the devastating loss.

“This can go on for the rest of our lives and we never have answers. And that’s hard for us to bear, that there aren’t any answers and there’s no one who’s taken responsibility,” Roberta said.

Erin had seven siblings. Her mom described her as bright and bubbly, someone who lived just to make others happy.

“She did things to make a smile because it made her feel good, she was an amazing girl with a really bright future,” she said. “The hardest part about the last month is how much we realize she was the life of our party; she was everything.”

Roberta shared a message that she hoped the driver of the car would hear,

“A hit-and-run is a selfish act," she said, "You thought about yourself first when you decided to continue to drive off. You thought about the ramifications for yourself would be before you thought about how it impacts our family. We have a gaping hole in our family now."

The family has pleaded that anyone who may have seen something come forward.

“Somebody saw it happen. This is already started ripping our lives apart,” they said.