PHOENIX — The family of an Arizona State University student found dead in his room on campus is opening up about their sudden and puzzling loss.

Ivan Aguirre’s death remains a mystery to his family members, who are searching for answers as they focus on the positive impact he had on the world.

“Ivan lived a full life. For somebody who was here 20 years, he lived a full life. He really did,” said Paul Aguirre, Ivan’s uncle.

Ivan would have been 21 next month. He was charismatic, a scholarship student and was studying sports management. He dreamed of working with the Diamondbacks.

“First of all, Ivan in a special kid. That's probably something typically heard in a situation like this, but I can't stress enough that Ivan was that,” Paul said.

But Ivan's life was cut short, leaving a void in the lives of those who knew him.

“He is my best friend. I just loved the guy. He was such a good guy,” Ivan’s younger brother Sam said. "He had so many friends. So many people loved him."

The shock of the loss is still difficult to process.

“I don’t know that we’ve totally absorbed it. You look at a picture of him and you start thinking,” Paul said.

Though just 20 years old, Ivan traveled the world. He was an honor roll student and an avid athlete.

“I was happier, more cheerful when I was around him,” Paul said. “He lived life to the fullest. Ivan radiated love, and he extended that to others.”

But his death is still a mystery, even to his family.

“We've had a lot of questions like that, and we want the answers too at some point in time,” Paul said. “We don't know the details, the exact cause of death, when, what the specific time was.”

ASU police tell us only that Ivan was discovered dead in the Greek Leadership Village Monday and that detectives are investigating the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

But for now, Ivan's family says they want to honor his life.

“I just want to follow in his footsteps and, sadly, carry on his legacy and the things he did in life,” Sam said.

If you would like to help Ivan’s family, you can find the Gofundme here.

