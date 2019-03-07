A day after Phoenix officials presented a plan for change, the family at the center of a viral encounter with Phoenix police officers announced they want the officers prosecuted.

The family and their representatives spoke Wednesday morning, but they didn't say exactly what charges they'd want the officers to face.

The family along with their lawyer, former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, said it would be up to a prosecutor to decide.

"There's plenty of things you see wrong in that video," Dravon Ames said.

Ames and Iesha Harper filed a $10 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix. That claim is still on the table despite the family's desire to see the officers prosecuted, their reps said Wednesday.

The family said Wednesday they've received threats since the video showing the incident went viral. Ames said those threats have come via social media, mail, and phone.

"We get threats too, just like the police get threats, we get threats too," Harper said.

The planned changes presented by Police Chief Jeri Williams and the city council Tuesday night focused on a push for tracking when officers draw their weapons, an early intervention system for bad officers and instituting a community review board.

The Phoenix City Council is set to consider a petition to fire the Phoenix police officers involved in the incident. The family reiterated Wednesday they hope the officers are fired.

The petition appears to be the last thing on the council's agenda Wednesday.