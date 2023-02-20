Family identifies man killed at State Farm Stadium on Saturday

The Georgia man died after he was dragged by an ATV at State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As cleanup efforts continue from Super Bowl 57 here in the Valley, a Georgia family is sharing more details about their loved one who was killed over the weekend in an ATV accident at State Farm Stadium.

12News has been told by the victim's niece that Shawn Lee was a kind and loving man, originally from Georgia and here in town to work during the big game.

Glendale police said crews were taking down materials from State Farm Stadium when one of the workers unknowingly dragged Lee for several hundred feet behind an ATV Gator.

Lee was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. His family members shared photos with 12News through Facebook along with this statement:

"Shawn was very kind-hearted, loved, and respected everyone. He was a huge Georgia Bulldogs baseball and football fan. Loved to fish and be outdoors," Lee's family said. "My Uncle Shawn was proud of his family, he loved us very much and made sure we knew every opportunity he had."

Meanwhile, Glendale police said the person operating the ATV is cooperating with the investigation and that impairment was not a factor.

12News also reached out to State Farm Stadium for more details about what happened. We were given a contact at the NFL and reached out to them as well but we have not yet heard back.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.