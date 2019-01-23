TEMPE, Ariz. — Hundreds came out to say their goodbyes to Antonio Arce, the 14-year-old boy killed by a Tempe police officer while allegedly burglarizing a truck.

The family held a funeral viewing that was open to the public Tuesday night at Tempe Mortuary.

Andrea Diaz is one of many who came to show their support to the Arce family, even though she never met Antonio.

"Devastating, it's a child. He's a child, and it's absolutely devastating," said Diaz.

Diaz came with Brent Whiting, who are both part of the organization, Tomorrow We Vote.

"We're trying to bridge that gap and make sure they know we're here for them. [We want to let] the Arce family know that there are people, although not related, we feel in their suffering, in their pain," said Whiting.

Police body camera video released by Tempe police shows Arce burglarizing a truck.

Police released a still image showing what the officer believed to be a gun.

The body camera footage shows the officer firing as Arce runs away, reportedly believing Arce was armed.

Police later found out Arce was carrying an airsoft gun.

The police department is still investigating, but many came out to show their support to the family.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking, and it's enraging at the same time too. We should not be here. He should be home or doing his 14-year-old thing on Tuesday night, not burying him," said Diaz.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates.