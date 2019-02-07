PHOENIX — The signs of the deadly underground explosion that took the life of APS employee Ricardo Castillo Sunday night can still be seen Tuesday morning near 1st Avenue and Washington in Downtown Phoenix.

The cause of the deadly fire is still unknown and APS says they're investigating right now. There are still several buildings without power in the area. Those include the Wells Fargo Tower, Phoenix Municipal Building, Maricopa County Administrative Building and Phoenix Convention Center South Hall.

APS says they hope to have power fully restored to the area by Wednesday afternoon. An APS spokesperson added that the Wells Fargo Tower will be the last to fully receive power. The light rail is back up and running and Superior Court is expected to open Tuesday.

Family and friends say Castillo, who co-workers called Rico, worked for 12 years as an electrician, assigned to doing maintenance on an underground vault in Downtown Phoenix. But those close to Rico say he was more than just an APS employee and he will be sorely missed.

Castillo was a father, grandfather and husband. He was a leader at Grace Walk Church in West Phoenix, and would've celebrated his birthday earlier this week. Castillo's pastor says he worked with teens and the Celebrate Recovery Program. The teens he worked with are hosting a night in his memory on Friday at the church.