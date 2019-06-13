Editor's note: The video above shows the 12 News report about the Phoenix PD's investigation into possible misconduct.

The City of Phoenix was notified of an incoming lawsuit after a confrontation between a family and Phoenix police officers.

A notice of claim was served to the City of Phoenix Thursday regarding the incident on May 29 at a Family Dollar store near 36th Street and McDowell Road.

The incident started when Dravon Ames, Iesha Harper, and their two young children, London, 1, and Island, 4 were shopping at Family Dollar.

The notice says when they got in the car, the parents notice Island had taken a doll from the store.

While the couple was taking their two daughters to the babysitter to an apartment complex nearby, they get stopped by police and a confrontation escalated, according to the notice.

Both had officers pointing guns at them in front of their daughters, according to the notice of claim.

On June 11, the Phoenix Police Department posted a statement and redacted video saying the case is being investigated after they got a video from a bystander.

According to the notice, the police officers committed battery, unlawful imprisonment, false arrest, infliction of emotional distress and violation of civil rights.

The notice state the case can settle for $2.5 million for each of the four claimants.