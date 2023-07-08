Family of four displaced by fire in north Phoenix

The fire happened at a home near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, according to authorities.

PHOENIX — A family of four has been displaced by a fire in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Douglas said a man was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire started in the kitchen, according to Douglas.

"Crews arrived and quickly attacked the flames from interior positions as well as from the roof," said Douglas. "The fire was then contained with no extension spreading to the neighboring residences."

Douglas said the displaced family is being assisted by a crisis team.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare