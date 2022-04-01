‘She is just 13 years old’: Family asking for prayers after serious car crash leaves teen fighting for her life

The family was in Mexico celebrating a quinceañera when they were involved in a serious car crash. 13-year-old Andrea Velarde is now in the ICU.

PHOENIX — A short trip to Mexico, has left a 13-year-old girl fighting for her life after a serious car crash. Andrea Velarde was with her father and 11-year-old sister, driving back to Phoenix after attending her cousin’s quinceañera, when the car they were in suddenly lost control, Ramón Velarde said.

“Out of nowhere I felt that I went down, and I could no longer control the truck,” he said. “I’m not sure if it was bad road conditions or one of my tires that got lose, because the vehicle was missing one tire afterwards.”

The family was 20 minutes into their trip after leaving Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, on a highway with tolls, when the crash happened.

Everyone in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts, but because the truck rolled over, the family was injured. The father broke his left arm, sustained two black eyes, and suffered several bruises all over his body. His oldest daughter, Andrea, was the most injured.

“She’s hospitalized right now in very critical condition,” said Yvette Angulo, the 13-year-old's aunt. “She’s had six surgeries today, she had two yesterday… she’s so young.”

After the crash, the family was taken to several hospitals in Hermosillo, but because of the severity of Andrea’s injuries, the family was able to get her transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where she remains intubated in the ICU.

“They didn’t file a police report, they didn’t want to give me any paperwork,” Velarde said.

The father said Mexican authorities didn’t file a police report about the crash. And their luggage and documents, like the trucks’ registration, were never found.

The toll receipt was among the documents they haven’t recovered, he said. That paper and a police report they said are essential in order to get coverage for the medicals bills the family incurred while in Mexico.

“Because the accident happened on a toll road, which are supposed to be maintained and in good condition, they are supposed to help cover the medical bills, but apparently without the receipt they won’t cover anything,” Angulo said.

Despite Andrea and her father ending up with injuries, 11-year-old Valentina, walked away from the crash with only bruises.

“It’s like they are taking a piece of my heart,” Velarde said about his daughter fighting for her life at the hospital. “As long as my daughter are okay, I don’t care if I’m injured. We want her back home.”

As the family holds on to hope that Andrea will pull through, they are also on stand-by for the teen’s mother to give birth to their first boy. The father said she will be induced on Saturday.

“We just want her back home, to wake up and you know, for her life to be back to normal,” Angulo said. “She is just 13 years old.”

The family has set up this GoFundMe account to help pay for medial bills.

