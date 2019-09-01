Families with loved ones at Hacienda Healthcare are scrambling to find new places for them after a 29-year-old woman in a vegetative state gave birth last month.

Police suspect the mother was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the facility.

Karina Cesena's daughter, Jazzy, lives at Hacienda Healthcare. Cesena said Jazzy suffers from a hypoxic brain injury.

"She's still in therapy and she's trying to get better, but she does have hundreds of seizures that need 24-hour care," Cesena said.

Jazzy is doing well at Hacienda, Cesena said. But when news of the pregnancy broke, Cesena immediately wanted to move Jazzy somewhere else.

Cesena cited "the lack of security and safety" as reasons why she is considering her options.

The CEO of Hacienda Healthcare resigned on Monday in light of the birth.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the case and served a search warrant Tuesday for DNA from the facility's male employees.

