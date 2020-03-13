Families are now dealing with the repercussions of classes and activities being canceled for their kids.

Many are searching for new childcare options as information is continually changing for school closures.

Marsha Plummer's boys, Noah and Grant, are among the Kyrene School District students who will not be going back to school after spring break.

"It is what it is these days," Plummer said. "Everything is changing so quickly like within an hour."

Their little league pushed back the season too. While Plummer works from home, she's still having to make adjustments.

"We're going to pretend we're in summer, but without the heat," Plummer said. "We're blessed that I work from home that I can work my schedule around and a lot of people don't have those options, so I know it's scary for people."

Plummer said she knows friends are trying to make things work too.

"It's going to be a lot of conference calls in the garage or in the car," Plummer said.

Kyrene School District is still providing breakfast and lunch to kids who need it. Like many districts in the Valley, they're assessing what's next.

"We know we have families at home that are in need of childcare and we also know there's a need to continue learning so we're working on remote learning systems that would serve all of our students those are being put into the works in case this becomes a prolonged closure," Erin Helm, Director of Communications and Marketing for Kyrene School District said.

Plummer's focus is now keeping her boys busy, as she hopes the social distancing the schools have in mind is effective.

"What we can do to keep them active, and not be around other people," Plummer said.