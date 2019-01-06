MESA, Ariz. — Fifteen families were celebrated Saturday after participating in county courses to get their kids back from the foster care program.

The event started around 10 Saturday morning at the Hillsong Church in Mesa.

When child abuse or neglect has occurred, children may be removed from their home to ensure their safety and well‐being. Parents then have an opportunity to address the challenges that led to their children's removal.

In the time from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, 2,963 children exited the foster care system due to being reunified with their families. There are approximately 9,300 children in foster care in Maricopa County.

Dlorah Mullens participated in the program so she could get her kids back.

“It’s possible. You do what you got to do because the kids are worth it!” Mullens said.