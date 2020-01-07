Faithful shoppers bid Metrocenter Mall goodbye as it closes doors for good

The final cruise around Metrocenter, built back in 1973, is Tuesday, June 30th.

PHOENIX — It's the end of an era as one of the most iconic shopping malls in the country and one that's right here in the Valley closes for good.

The final cruise around Metrocenter, built back in 1973, is Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 as long-time shoppers like Vanessa Sedivy say goodbye.

It's sad to see any brick and mortar close, but for a valley staple like Metro center Mall, it's especially tough for fans of the fashion facility.

"It's just really sad, that it's going away I mean, it's been going out for a long time but it's just sad," Sedivy said.

She's been coming to this mall every Saturday for most of her life.

"Really good memories of this place, I remember the ice skating rink, I remember Hot Topic when it was scary. McDonald's used to be at the end of that little area right there," she added.

Even for younger generations and people like Sofia Lozoya, Metrocenter Mall made for a lot of good times.

"I just remember hopping on the city bus because it was super convenient the bus stops right here," Lozoya said.

She told 12News about all the nostalgia with friends in recent years, after news of the mall's closure.

"We'd all get on the bus and come to the mall together, grab a Cinnabon and we'd buy one and five forks and walk through the mall enjoying that Cinnabon," she said.

Some like Oliver Belorio bouncing back to memories of the mall's architecture.

"I love the fountain, remember it was over there, it's cool to just be here," he shared.

Many of these mall-goers "cruising metro" didn't even have their license when the first 2-story mall opened in the 70's. Now, they're burning rubber and even bringing their little ones out for one last emotional and final farewell.

"It's just nice for everyone to see Metrocenter for what it was back in the day," Sedivy said.