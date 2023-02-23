Extra security measures at Valley school end after threat suspect identified

In a letter sent out by Mountain Pointe High School, families were told the school is discontinuing extra security measures that had been in place for weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Extra security measures at Mountain Pointe High School have been discontinued after investigators identified the suspect behind sending out social media threats.

In a letter sent out this week by the Valley school, administrators told families it would be easing security protocols after identifying the person allegedly behind making violent threats.

"We are relieved to share with you that a suspect in the social media threats against our campus has been identified, and charges will be submitted by the Phoenix Police Department to the County Attorney’s office," the letter states.

Last month, the school began checking students' bags and using handheld metal detectors after threats were made targeting the high school.

The identified suspect is no longer enrolled in the Tempe Union High School District.

"All of the information and leads that our community provided were key to the investigation. By working together, we can ensure that the safety of our students and school remains at the forefront of all we do," the school's letter stated.

Phoenix police have not yet offered more details on its investigation.

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.