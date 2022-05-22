Exploding magnesium contributes to recycling plant fire in central Phoenix

Smoke could be seen over central and downtown Phoenix after a recycling plant caught fire.

PHOENIX — A recycling plant in central Phoenix went up in flames and smoke with reports of explosions early Sunday morning.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the plant near 21st Avenue and Willetta Street around 5:45 a.m.

Crews secured water supplies to extinguish the main fire in the building while also putting out spot fires in the area from exploding magnesium, officials said.

Due to the magnesium and other possible hazardous materials, a hazmat team was called to evaluate the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident and officials are working to find the cause of the fire.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”