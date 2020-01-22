Two former drug company executives have been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say helped fuel the national opioid epidemic.

Richard Simon, the former national sales director at Insys Therapeutics, was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison in Boston federal court. Joseph Rowan, a former regional sales director for the Arizona-based company, was sentenced to 27 months.

Both were also ordered to serve three years of probation, forfeit more than $2 million and pay restitution, which will be determined later.

They are among seven former company leaders being sentenced this month.