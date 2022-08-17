Ex-DPS trooper accused of extorting, abusing multiple women won't be allowed to be a cop again

Tremaine Jackson was arrested in 2019 after several women accused the former state trooper of using his authority to extort and abuse them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper accused of abusing and extorting multiple women during traffic stops will no longer be allowed to practice law enforcement in the state.

Tremaine Jackson was arrested in 2019 after a woman alleged the trooper had pressured her to touch him before letting her go during a traffic stop in the Valley. Other women then came forward with similar allegations.

Court documents state Jackson “illegally detained women he found attractive” and used his position as a DPS trooper to “further his predatory behavior.”

He's been charged with numerous felonies and his case remains pending in Maricopa County Superior Court.

A regulatory board tasked with disciplining Arizona's police officers has recently taken action to ensure Jackson can't continue to work in law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board voted to revoke Jackson's peace officer certification for the misconduct allegations related to his criminal case.

The revocation occurred three years after Jackson was terminated from DPS.

Jackson's lawyers have previously disputed the allegations made against him, claiming he was the victim of a "smear campaign."

Jackson is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 for his criminal charges.

Up to Speed