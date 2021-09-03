x
Eviction cases in Maricopa County were down before ban ended

Numbers from the Maricopa County Justice Courts show that eviction cases filed in August were down from July reports.
PHOENIX — Preliminary figures show that eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county were trending down in August before the Supreme Court issued a decision that ended a coronavirus era moratorium on lockouts in most of the US. 

The early numbers from the Maricopa County Justice Courts show that there were 2,989 eviction cases filed in August, down from the 3,623 cases filed in July. 

Although many people have predicted a tsunami of lockouts, court spokesman Scott Davis has said it’s still too early to know what impact the end of the moratorium will have on eviction cases.

